MP: Following Tradition Galantika Tied For Continuous Jalabhishek Of Lord Mahakal At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In keeping with tradition at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's, Galantika (earthen pot) has been tied for continuous Jalabhishek of Baba Mahakal on Wednesday.

11 earthen pots have been tied in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple above Lord Mahakal for continuous flow of water on him. The Jalabhishek will continue every day after the Bhasma Aarti till evening aarti of Baba Mahakal for two months from 24th April (Vaishakh Krishna Pratipada) to 22nd June (Jyeshtha Shukla Purnima).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The names of rivers like Ganga, Sindhu (Indus), Saraswati, Yamuna, Godavari, Narmada, Kaveri, Sharayu, Shipra, Gandaki etc. are inscribed on the earthen pot in a symbolic form.

Priest of the temple, Mahesh Sharma told ANI, "It is a tradition in the Mahakal temple in the month of Vaishakh which is considered to be the month of extreme heat. During this, Galantika is offered to Baba Mahakal through which a continuous stream of water from Koti Tirtha is poured on the Lord." It is Vaishakh Krishna Pratipada on Wednesday and after the Bhasma Aarti, Galantikas have been placed above Baba Mahakal. The water flow will continue for two months. Galantika contains water from all the tirthastals as water of 1000 trithstals are contained in the kund of the temple, he added.

"The water from the temple's kund is poured in the pots and names of holy rivers of our country are inscribed on the earthen pot in a symbolic form. The jaldhara (water) is also dear to Lord Shiva because it is the summer season and when he drank halahal (poison) during Samudra Manthan, it also had a warmth in it, so that he remained cool. It is a tradition and it has been followed here for many years," the priest added.

Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual at Mahakal temple. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled. (ANI)