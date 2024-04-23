Bhopal: A Day Ahead Of PM’s Roadshow Traffic Diversions, Barricading Compound Commuters’ Woes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic diversion and heavy barricading on the roads ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow are giving a hard time to commuters. Traffic has been diverted from the route where the PM’s roadshow will be traversing. Modi’s 1.5 km roadshow will begin from Airtel Trisection (Raj Bhavan) to Nanke Petrol Pump (New Market area).

In the searing midday heat, the commuters made their way through barricaded roads amid the traffic regulations and heavy security. Heavy congestion was seen on the roads where the traffic was diverted. On Tuesday, all roads leading to Raj Bhavan and Roshanpura Square witnessed heavy traffic jams due to thick barricading on both sides of the road.

The road from Malviya Nagar to Raj Bhavan was almost blocked due to congestion. Public transport bus got stuck in the jam leading to a long queue of vehicles heading to Malviya Nagar. The motorists took a u-turn to reach Roshanpura Square traversing through bylanes in Malviya Nagar and thoroughfare behind Panchanan Building.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Rang Mahal toward Roshanpura Square faced traffic snarls as one of routes leading to Raj Bhavan was closed for traffic. Only government vehicles were allowed on the route.

Commuters coming from Jahangirabad to Raj Bhavan, were not allowed to move toward Roshanpura Square or New Market. Heavy congestion was witnessed at Raj Bhavan Trisection as traffic was diverted toward the state aquarium (old).

Heavy traffic blockage was also witnessed at Kamla Park, Retghat as vehicles from Moti Masjid areas (Old Bhopal) were not allowed toward Kamla Park. And so the commuters who wanted to head towards New Market, had no way to move forward, as even the longer route leading to New market i.e. the first route -Moti Masjid to Jahangirabad via Tallaya and the second route -Neelam Park and Moti Masjid to Roshanpura Square via Polytechnic College were blocked for traffic.