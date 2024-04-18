Mahavir Jayanti: 3-Day Festivities In Ujjain Begin Tomorrow

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day festival will be organised by the Jain community on Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the pioneer of non-violence and originator of the slogan 'Live and let live'.

Coordinator Devendra Kansal and co-coordinator Nitin Doshi have been nominated for this year's programmes, said programme coordinator Anil Gangwal. Under their able direction, three-day events will be organised from April 19 to 21.

On April 19, a grand inauguration programne is being organised at Vidyasagar Guest House, Freeganj, in which a grand bhajan evening will be held by nationally renowned singer Ariksha Jain of Jabalpur.

On April 20, in the collective presence of all social groups and society, Prabhat Pheri will be taken out from Freeganj Namakmandi and Nayapura at 5.45 am. All will culminate at Mahavir Kirti Stambh Fountain Chowk. Where along with flag salutation, the Swalpahar Navakarsi of the entire Jain community will be concluded.

A women's conference will be organised at Namakmandi Jinalaya at 2 pm in the presence of Adinath Mahila Mandal, Maha Samiti and all Mahila Mandals. At 6 pm, a procession will be taken out from Laxmi Nagar in the presence of Mahavir Temple, which will conclude at Ghantaghar in an evening programme organised by Tapobhoomi Trust in the name of Mahavir.

On April 21, at 7.30 am, Shreeji's procession will be taken out jointly by Shwetambar and Digambara communities from Kharakua and Namakmandi which along with bhajans on elephants, horses, bands, DJ cart, Shreeji will be seated on the silver altar and thousands of men and women will be present.

The procession will reach Namakmandi Jinalaya via Sarafa, Kanthal, Daulatganj, Sakhipura, Topkhana, Upkeshwar Square, Bus Fod Gali, Khara Kua. Shri Ji's consecration will take place here. After that, a vatsalya feast of the entire Digambar Jain community will be held in the remote area of Jaisinghpura. Events will be held at Tapobhoomi from afternoon to evening. In the night, the drama Sita's Agni Pariksha will be staged with light and sound under the aegis of Samyak Group at Kalidas Academy.