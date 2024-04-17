 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nomination Filing In Indore To Begin On Thursday
Scrutiny of papers on April 26 and names can be withdrawn till April 29.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The process of the 18th Lok-Sabha elections for the city parliamentary constituency will begin on Wednesday. Nomination papers can be submitted to the Collector and District Election Office till April 25 between 11 am and 3 pm. Voting will be held on May 13 (Monday). The counting of votes will be done on June 4.  

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the process will start with the release of election notification on April 18 Thursday and the process of submitting nomination papers will start from this day itself and will end on April 25 barring April 21 which is a Sunday. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 26 and candidates can withdraw their names till April 29. 

MP: Worker Injured In Indore Firecracker Unit Explosion Dies; His Two Colleagues Stable
5 persons including candidate  allowed to be present in RO room Five persons including the candidate will be able to enter the Returning Officer's room to file nominations. Only three vehicles will be allowed to enter within 100 meters.

Candidates will have to bring all the necessary documents like nomination form, proof of security deposit, Form-A and B, affidavit etc. to the Returning Officer's room. If the candidate is not an elector of the same constituency from where he is contesting the election, then the candidate will have to file a copy of the electoral roll of the concerned constituency or a certified copy of the relevant part of the electoral roll. A candidate can file four sets of nomination papers and these can be submitted together or separately. Videography of the nomination process will also be done.

