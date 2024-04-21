MP: Thieves Target Deserted House, Decamp With Booty Worth Lakhs

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a deserted house in Sant Kabir Nagar and decamped with a booty of gold and silver jewellery, idols and cash from there. The owner of the house, an engineering college professor, had gone to Bhind with his family on April 17 to attend a wedding ceremony. Dr Kamlesh Singh Chandel, resident of Sant Kabir Nagar, is a professor at Government Engineering College here. He said that he had gone to Bhind with his wife and son at 9 pm on April 17 to attend his niece’s wedding. When he returned on Saturday morning, he saw that the courtyard lights were off, which he kept on while leaving home.

"When we opened the boundary lock and went to open the door lock, the central lock was broken. On entering the house, we saw the cupboards and bed boxes are open and the items kept in them are scattered all over the house. The thieves broke the locks of a total of 8 shelves and three bed boxes kept on the first and second floors and stole valuables and also stole silver idols from the temple," he said.

According to Dr Singh, apart from gold and silver jewellery, idols, the miscreants have also taken away about Rs 30,000, a box full of silver coins kept at different places. He said that there are no CCTV cameras installed in his house but his neighbour has cameras. The thieves must have jumped the boundary and entered the house through the courtyard because the boundary gate was locked. Nanakheda police reached the spot and started an investigation.