Ujjain Rape Case: 'Hang Him To Death,' Says Father Of Accused Autorickshaw Driver

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The father of a 24-year-old autorickshaw driver accused of raping a minor girl in Ujjain demanded death sentence for his son if found guilty.

Raju Soni, the father of the accused, Bharat Soni, cried and said that the "criminal should be killed immediately, even if he is my son. Now, we can't even face the society! If someone asks us, what answer will we give?," the angry father said.

"Anybody who commits a crime as heinous as rape must be hanged to death irrespective of his family background. The victim is a human being and is also someone’s daughter. She is like our daughter and not mercy should be shown to the guilty, “ he added.

Family felt ashamed

Raju Soni said that after hearing of the incident, his family felt ashamed. He stated, "What other punishment should be given to such a person?" in reference to his son. The only way to set an example and make people think twice before committing a crime like this is to kill such criminals.

"Since this incident, I haven't been able to eat. We are very nervous about this. Even leaving the house makes us feel very ashamed," he said.

In addition, Raju said that he had not even gone to the hospital to meet his son, who, according to the police, had been taken to the spot after the crime had been committed. From there, the son allegedly "tried to flee, pelted stones at several police officers, and fell into a pit while running away."

Girl was seeking help from house to house

Notably, a 12-year-old girl, brutally assaulted and semi-naked was captured on CCTV, visiting door-to-door, desperate for help . However, some residents in the cultural capital of MP dismissed her, while others gave her small amounts like ₹50 or ₹20. She wandered the city for nearly two and a half hours, in urgent need of medical attention. Ultimately, an ashram priest spotted her, gave her clothes and reported the matter to police.