Ujjain Shocker: Victim’s Health Improving, No Need To Shift Her, Says Docs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no need to shift the 12-year-old rape victim of Ujjain to any other hospital in Delhi or any other place said doctors of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital where she is being treated.

The doctors said that the girl’s condition is improving after surgery that took place three days ago.

Releasing the medical bulletin doctors said that the girl’s condition is improving but she is under still sustained observation.

“The health condition of the girl is improving. She had gone through surgery performed by four doctors including a paediatrician, gynaecologist, and anaesthetist to re-arrange her private parts Doctors prescribed her liquid diet post-surgery, which is being given to her as per the protocol,” the hospital administration said, adding the girl is under sustain observation and we are providing her all the possible treatment.”

Meanwhile, a senior doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said that the girl had perennial grade IV injuries and her rectum, anal canal, and other parts were severely injured.

“Any delay in treatment and surgery could have proved fatal to the victim,” the doctor said.

