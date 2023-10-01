Indore: Five Arrested For Killing Youth For Teasing Sister Of One Of Them

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of five persons, police claimed to have solved the gruesome murder of a youth whose head was smashed with a stone and thrown into the Sirpur Lake.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Brijesh Malviya said the deceased Sunil Singh, 22, resident of Akash Nagar was killed as he was allegedly harassing the sister of one of the five accused.

TI Malviya said Sunil was found murdered in the lake on Friday morning. His body was tied with a heavy object hence it took a long time to surface.

The deceased's uncle Gotu Singh had given names of two suspects with whom Sunil had had a dispute after the latter went missing. Police picked up two of the accused and they confessed their crime during interrogation.

The accused informed police that Sunil used to harass the sister of one of the accused and he had an argument with a family member of the girl four days ago. On Thursday, he had an argument with another person from the girl’s family. Then, the accused planned to kill Sunil.

As Sunil’s uncle Gotu was with him, the accused sent Gotu to buy liquor and took Sunil to an isolated place where they killed him by smashing his head with a heavy object, and then dumped the body in the Sirpur Lake.

Following the lead given by the accused, the police recovered the body and arrested all five accused Sheru, Shankar, Lakhan, Satnam and the brother of the girl.

