 MP Weather Update: Dusty Storms, Rain & Thunderstorms Forecast For Upcoming Days; Wind To Blow @ 60 Km/h
The meteorological department has issued hailstorm warnings for the southern sections of Betul, the northern parts of Chhindwara, Seoni, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, and Sidhi districts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Representative Image | Unspalsh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A powerful system of dusty storms, rain, and winds was become active in the central state. Chhindwara has been experiencing sporadic rainfall and high gusts since 1 in the afternoon.

The meteorological department has issued hailstorm alert for the southern sections of Betul, the northern parts of Chhindwara, Seoni, Satna, Maihar, Rewa and Sidhi districts. These regions may get witness both thunderstorms and rains. The wind speed might exceed 60 km/h.

There is a chance of thunderstorms with lightning in eastern Shivpuri, Orchha (Niwadi), and Tikamgarh. Weather conditions were predicted to alter in Khajuraho (Chhatarpur), Panna, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Amarkantak (Anuppur), Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, and Dindori as well.

Weather condition for next 3 days

For the next three days, the weather forecast predicts precipitation as well as breezes. The same weather was forecast to be prevail for the following several days as well. The system will start to deteriorate after May 15.

According to Bhopal Meteorological Department, there was a western disturbance over North-West India. Another western disturbance was occurring in Northern India. Madhya Pradesh was witnessing cyclonic circulation and the passage of trough lines, which resulted in dust storms, rains, winds, and lightning.

Areas to be affected

May 13: Alerts for thunderstorms and rain have been issued in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Pandhurna. Meanwhile, wind speeds of 50 to 60 km per hour are expected in Katni, Jabalpur, and Narsinghpur. Light rain is possible in Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Umaria, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Maihar.

May 14: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Pandhurna will experience thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds. Meanwhile, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ashoknagar, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Mauganj, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Maihar may experience rainfall.

May 15: A period of light rain will continue in Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Indore, Ratlam, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Pandhurna districts.

