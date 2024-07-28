Ujjain: Lord Mahakaleshwar’s Second Swari To Be Taken Out On July 29; Tribals Artists, SAF Team To Perform During Procession |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The second sawari of Ujjain’s Lord Mahakaleshwar is to be taken out on July 29 (Monday). On the second sawan somvar, the deity will bless the devotees in the form of Chandramouleshwara sitting in a silver palanquin and as Manmahesh on an elephant, while touring the Ujjain city.

Puja and Route Details

Before the procession, a ritualistic worship of Lord ChandraMouleshwara will be done in the Mahakaleshwar Temple's Sabha Mandap. The procession will follow the traditional route through Mahakal Square, Gudri Square, Bakshi Bazaar, and Kaharwadi, reaching Ramghat for an Abhishek with the holy water of the Shipra River. The procession will then return to the temple, passing through Ramanujkot, MoDh’s Dharamshala, Kartik Chowk, Satyanarayan Temple, Dhaba Road, Tanki Chowk, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Temple, Patni Bazaar, and Gudri Bazar.

Inclusion of Tribal Artists

After the announcement of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s, tribal artists from Bharia and Baiga communities will perform folk dances in the procession, showcasing their cultural heritage.

Police Band Performance

A special group of SAF, consisting of 350 newly trained personnel, will perform during the procession, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. This initiative, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, aims to establish police bands in all districts, with proper training and recruitment.

Historical Significance of Police Band

The Madhya Pradesh Police Band, established in 1988, has branches in various cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. The band recently performed at the ‘Swar-Megh’ program, displaying their musical skills and adding charm to the event. The band is now prepared for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

This event promises to be a vibrant display of devotion, culture, and tradition, uniting people in the worship of Lord Mahakaleshwar.