Indore Weather Updates: Total Rainfall Increases To 11 Inches, Thanks To Intermittent Rains | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rains with varying intensity lashed various parts of the city throughout the day on Saturday, turning the weather pleasant. The cool breeze continued to soothe the city till late evening giving reasons to denizens to throng food stalls.

The Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the condition would remain the same on Sunday as the city would continue to witness moderate to heavy rains. The city recorded 14.5 mm of rain on Saturday with which the total rainfall in the city reached 265.3 mm (11.01 inches). Rainfall in the district is about 50 per cent less than the expected rainfall till this time of the season.

In the morning, it was humid but the sun remained hidden behind the clouds, though it did drizzle in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal.

Morning and evening humidity remained at 93 per cent. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for the next three days and precipitation may continue. ‘The low pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha has become less marked.

However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Sri Ganganagar, Sikar, Gwalior, Khajuraho, Pendra Road, Dhenkanal and thence south-eastwards to north Bay of Bengal,’ met officials said adding, ‘Due to these conditions, the same condition would prevail in the state while Indore region would witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two days.’