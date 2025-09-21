 Over 3k Students Participate In 'Namo Youth Marathon' In Ujjain Under Seva Pakhwada Campaign
Over 3k Students Participate In 'Namo Youth Marathon' In Ujjain Under Seva Pakhwada Campaign

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Over 3k Students Participate In 'Namo Youth Marathon' In Ujjain Under Seva Pakhwada Campaign | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada Campaign, a Namo Youth Marathon was organised in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Sunday. 

The campaign aimed to spread awareness about cleanliness, health, active lifestyle and to encourage youth to stay away from drugs under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign).

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gautam Tetwal said, “Our youth are the foundation of building a strong India. If we stay clean, we will stay healthy and only then can we become strong. Today’s marathon not only spreads the message of cleanliness but also encourages youth to stay away from addiction and focus on health.”

FP Photo

FP Photo

The marathon began from Shaheed Park and passed through Tower Square, Freeganj, Chamunda Mata Square, Charak Bhavan, Gandhi Udyan and concluded at Ksheersagar.

Municipal Chairperson Kalavati Yadav highlighted that just like the Run for Unity in memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, this Namo Youth Marathon was held to spread awareness about cleanliness, health, and staying away from drugs. 

She also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative Healthy Women, Empowered India Campaign, which is dedicated to women’s health as part of Seva Pakhwada.

Over 3k students from 30 schools participated, along with social organisations, government officials, traders, and citizens. All participants received T-shirts and caps matching the marathon’s theme.

Prize winners:

In the competition, prizes were awarded in both men’s and women’s categories.

Women’s Winners: 1st - Yashi Sachan (₹11,000), 2nd - Sakshi Suryawanshi (₹5,100), 3rd - Anuradha Nagar (₹3,100).

FP Photo

Men’s Winners: 1st - Neeraj Singh (₹11,000), 2nd - Virendra Kachhawa (₹5,100), 3rd - Ajay Jatwa (₹3,100).

FP Photo

Additionally, consolation prizes of ₹1,100 each were given to participants up to the 31st position.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, especially from young women, symbolising their active role in building a healthy and empowered India.

The event was flagged off by Member of Parliament Anil Firozia, In-charge Minister Gautam Tetwal, MLA Anil Jain Kalukheda, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Municipal Chairperson Kalavati Yadav, Collector Roshan Kumar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Mishra, CEO District Panchayat Shreyans Koomat, Jagdish Panchal and other dignitaries.

The marathon was jointly organised by the District Administration, Municipal Corporation, Smart City, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, and the School Education Department.

