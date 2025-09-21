 Now, Madhya Pradesh Has 4 New Ayurvedic Medical Colleges
UG seats increase by 400 taking total to 3296

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four new Ayurvedic medical colleges have opened in Madhya Pradesh in 2025-26 academic year for which National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH, has granted approval and accreditation.

All of the four are private colleges. The new colleges are IES Ayurvedic Medical College, Bhopal, (100 seats) Index Ayurvedic College Hospital and Research Centre, Indore (at 100 seats), Department of Ayurveda, Shrikrishna, Chhatarpur (100 seats) and 100-seat Pt Mahavir Prasad Memorial Ayurvedic College, Shivpuri.

With the addition of 400 new BAMS seats, the total number of Ayurvedic UG seats has now reached 3,296. Previously, the total number of seats in 35 Ayurvedic colleges, including EWS seats, was 2,896.

The state has seven government Ayurvedic colleges. They are located in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Burhanpur, Ujjain, and Indore. About 32 are private Ayurvedic colleges.

Dr Rakesh Pandey, national spokesperson of AYUSH Medical Association, said, “With the opening of four new Ayurveda colleges in the state, along with 39 Ayurveda colleges, the availability of approximately 3,300 BAMS seats is in the interest of students and Ayurveda.

The seats will be filled through NEET central and state AYUSH counselling in current (2025-26) academic year.”

