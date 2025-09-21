Madhya Pradesh September 21 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Lingers In State; Showers, Storms Hit Ujjain, Rewa, Mandsaur & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is going through a period of unsettled weather, with more rain and storms on the way.

The monsoon is going away in some areas, but systems in the sky are keeping showers alive in many places.

Temperatures are mostly warm during the day and humid, and nights are cooler but still sticky.

In Bhopal, there were scattered showers and some thunderstorms in the evening. The sky should stay partly cloudy over the next few days, with chances of light to moderate rain. The daytime temperature may reach about 32°C, while nights will hover around 22-24°C.

In Mandsaur, afternoon showers are likely today. The air will feel more humid. Clouds will build up in the afternoon, and there might be thunderstorms by evening. Night time will be partly cloudy.

In Niyamatpura, there will be occasional showers and thunderstorms in the coming days. Day time highs will be around 31-32°C, nights about 23-24°C. Humidity will be high, making things feel warmer than the thermometer shows.

Read Also From Bombay Kacchaa To Avocado Toast, 10 Best Sandwich Places In Bhopal

South Toda can expect heavier rain at times. There will be showers, especially in the evening, and thunderstorms are possible. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and humidity will remain high. Nights will bring some relief, but only slightly cooler.

Other cities like Ujjain, Rewa, and Jabalpur are also likely to see isolated showers and possibly thunderstorms. These rains may be uneven — some places will get more rainfall, others less, but everyone should be ready for bursts of rain.

People should keep umbrellas ready, avoid going out in heavy storms, and watch weather alerts. Roads may become slippery, low-lying areas might collect water, and visibility may drop during showers. Many districts need this rain for crops, though too much in one go can cause problems.