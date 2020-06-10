Ujjain: Irregularities alleged in payments to teams by Vikram University’s sports departments

In 2019-20 (academic session) a case of economic irregularity in the amount to be paid to the sports teams participating in various competitions has surfaced in the Vikram University (VU).

On Wednesday against the economic irregularities of lakhs allegedly committed by the director and office clerk of the University Sports Department, the managers of the sports teams scheduled to represent the university in the All India Inter University and Western Regional Inter University competitions in various sports competitions- submitted a memorandum addressed to the vice-chancellor. It was demanded that they illegally withheld payments to be released to them and action should be against the culprits.

Narendra Garg of Rajendra Jayantsen Suri College, Divyaratan Gautam of Nirmala College, Munnalal Mamodia of Mallkhab Association, football coach Nitesh Agastas and Dinesh Saini and cricket coach Nitin Srivastava informed that departmental clerk Deepak Dubey on the behest of director of University Sports Department Nishchal Yadav had provided the minimum amount from the estimated budget of each sports team on the pretext that the sports department has not received the full amount from the university yet.

Further, they asked the managers to take their respective teams and promised that prompt payment will be made to them on actual on their return. But upon the return the college officials found that the university had made advance payments to the departmental clerk with the consent of the director of the sports department even before the sports team left Ujjain.