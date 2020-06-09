Coronavirus in Ujjain: One-yr-old girl, among 2 new patients, tally 733, 612 discharged

As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 9 pm on Tuesday, 2 more cases took the number of patients in the district to 733. The death toll remained on 64.

Patients who tested positive on Tuesday include a 33-year-old woman from Kushalpura and a one-year-old baby girl of the same locality.

So far 10, 193 samples have been collected in the district and no report is awaited now. According to CMHO, in all 285 samples were examined on the day. So far 612 persons have been discharged after recovering from the coronavirus infection, while 69 patients are under treatment.