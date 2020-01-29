Ujjain: BJYM Leader held under NSA for making inflammatory speech, sent to Rewa

Ujjain: The Mahakal police late on Wednesday night sent BJYM general secretary Yogesh Sangte to Rewa amid high security. He was booked under Section 153-A and Section 188 of IPC for making inflamatory speech at....... and breaching the provisions of Section 144 of Criminal Procedural Code.
To protest CAA and NRC, some organisation people are sitting on a dharna on Begam Bagh Road, about which a memorandum was submitted by the Mahakal Bhakt Mandal Sangharsh Samiti to the district collector in the name of the Chief Minister on Tuesday. People have been expressing their views on the developments in the city but the views of BJYM general secretary Yogesh Sangte challenging the administration, hurting religious sentiments in front of media did not go down well with the district administration.
On the complaint of MTMC administrator, the Mahakal police filed a case of violating Section 144 of Cr PC and under Section 153-A against Sangte.
SP Sachin Atulkar told free press that Sangte had challenged the administration that he will not allow anybody to reach Mahakaleshwar temple if the women and others protesting against CAA and NRC on Begum Bagh road are not evacuated. According to SP, the BJYM leader tried to create a law and and order situation by making such provokative statements to the media at Mahakaleshwar temple courtyard. Despite knowing the current situation of the country.
Cyber police picks-up Sangte
As soon as Ujjain Cyber Cell Police came to know that a case was registered by Mahakal police station against Yogesh Sangte for hurting religious sentiments, the mobile location was traced and he was immediately picked-up. Cyber ??cell and Mahakal police were interrogating him at the filing of this report.
Complaint lodged against BJP leader
Meanwhile, additional collector and MYMC administrator Sojan Singh Rawat lodged an FIR against BJP leader Ashok Devda for posting personal comments against him on the facebook. Mahakal police station registered the case under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 188 of IPC.
TWO MORE OFFENCES REGISTERED
Similarly, the Mahakal police station on the complaint of one Pradeep Singh Tomar, booked Bajrang Dal activist Rupesh Thakur under Section 188 of IPC for posting wrong information with regard to the Mahakaleshwar Temple on social media. One more case under the same Section of IPC was registered against a particular mobile holder for circulating the same misleading information.
