Ujjain: BJYM Leader held under NSA for making inflammatory speech, sent to Rewa

Ujjain: The Mahakal police late on Wednesday night sent BJYM general secretary Yogesh Sangte to Rewa amid high security. He was booked under Section 153-A and Section 188 of IPC for making inflamatory speech at....... and breaching the provisions of Section 144 of Criminal Procedural Code.

To protest CAA and NRC, some organisation people are sitting on a dharna on Begam Bagh Road, about which a memorandum was submitted by the Mahakal Bhakt Mandal Sangharsh Samiti to the district collector in the name of the Chief Minister on Tuesday. People have been expressing their views on the developments in the city but the views of BJYM general secretary Yogesh Sangte challenging the administration, hurting religious sentiments in front of media did not go down well with the district administration.

On the complaint of MTMC administrator, the Mahakal police filed a case of violating Section 144 of Cr PC and under Section 153-A against Sangte.

SP Sachin Atulkar told free press that Sangte had challenged the administration that he will not allow anybody to reach Mahakaleshwar temple if the women and others protesting against CAA and NRC on Begum Bagh road are not evacuated. According to SP, the BJYM leader tried to create a law and and order situation by making such provokative statements to the media at Mahakaleshwar temple courtyard. Despite knowing the current situation of the country.