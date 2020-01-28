Ujjain: Accused awarded 10 year RI for raping minor

Ujjain: The court of Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) of Dr Aarti Shukla Pandey sentenced accused Mahendra alias Pappu alias Munnu (23) son of Hazarilal Chandel, resident of village Chhayana district Banswada (Rajasthan) under Section 376 (2) (n) of IPC for 10 year rigorous imprisonment (RI), three year punishment under Section 363, 366 of IPC and also imposed a total fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

Deputy-director, prosecution Saket Vyas said that the complainant, appearing in the Ghatia police station on September 14, 2017 reported that her granddaughter (victim) had gone from home saying that she is going to school, but did not return home that day. They searched for her in family and relatives, but could not trace her. She suspected that the accused Mahendra seduced her minor granddaughter on the pretext of marrying her.

During the investigation, the victim was recovered from the possession of accused. The accused was arrested. The victim said that the accused used to come to her grandmother's house and that’s why she was familiar with him. At the time of her quarterly examination, the accused came to her school and took her to the market there. Both of them drank cold drink, which was intoxicated. After that he took the victim and as she became dizzy after drinking cold drink he took her to Banswara (Rajasthan) and forcefully raped her. On behalf of the government, the case was pleaded by special public prosecutor Suraj Bacheria.