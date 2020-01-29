Madhya Pradesh: Octogenarian gets 13yr RI for molesting 7-yr deaf & mute girl

With video clip as strong evidence, the police booked the accused under Section 354 (criminal force to any woman) of Indian Penal Code as well as under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and Divyang Act.

As police produced accused before court, the special court in Neemuch put the the case under rarest of rare case category. The charge sheet in the case was submitted within 19-day of the incident.

During the trial, the victim described before court her ordeal in sign language. On the basis of the minor’s statement, and the video of the act, the judge held the octogenarian guilty of molesting the girl, informed special public prosecutor Jagdish Chouhan. The court by giving judgment in the case within less than three months has sent set an example before the society, Chouhan added. The minor is currently studying at a school meant for special kids in Neemuch.