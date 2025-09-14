27-Year-Old Mizoram Woman Found Dead At Indore Hotel

Indore: 27-Year-Old Mizoram Woman Found Dead In City Hotel | Representative image.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman from Mizoram was found dead in a hotel room on Bholaram Ustad Marg in the Bhanwarkuan police station area on Saturday afternoon.

After a call from the hotel staff, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem examination.

According to TI Rajkumar Yadav, the deceased was identified as Vanlaingaithdamsangi, a resident of Serchhip district in Mizoram. She had been staying in the hotel since August 27.

When she did not open the door on Saturday, the hotel staff informed the police. An FSL team and senior officers reached the spot and her mobile phone and other devices were seized for examination.

Police are trying to contact her family in Mizoram and are checking the CCTV camera footage and visitor logs to determine why she was in Indore, whom she met and whether or not anyone visited her in the hotel.

Preliminary findings suggest suspected suicide through poison, but the exact cause of death will be determined after the autopsy report.