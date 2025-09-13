 From College Corridors To Café Corners: Indore’s Youth Flaunt Sustainable, Stylish And Totally Weekend-Ready Tote Bags As Their Ultimate Lifestyle Statement
Creative tote-making workshops are popping up, giving people a fun way to meet new friends

Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eco-conscious? Indore youngsters are all about sustainable choices and totes made from cotton, canvas, or recycled materials are the perfect alternative to single-use plastic. Durable, reusable and low-key chic—they check all the boxes.

You can snag trendy totes at flea markets and local hotspots in the price range of Rs 100 to Rs 200. Handmade, quirky and artsy, there’s something for every vibe. And weekends? They’re not just for Netflix.

Creative tote-making workshops are popping up, giving people a fun way to meet new friends while customizing their own bag.

Totes aren’t just practical—they’re a canvas. Pins, patches, doodles, or hand-painted designs turn them into mini personality billboards. A tote can scream minimalism one day and full-on boho vibes the next.

Styling Tips

Casual Day Out: Pair a neutral tote with a graphic tee and jeans.

College Ready: Choose a spacious tote with artistic prints.

Evening Look: Opt for a sleek leather tote in a bold colour.

