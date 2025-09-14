DAVV Celebrates Hindi Diwas With Literary Fervour, Highlighting Language’s Cultural Richness In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), celebrated Hindi Diwas with a literary programme on Sunday. Organised under the joint aegis of Devagya Club and the School of Comparative Culture and Language Studies, the event was held at the Malviya Mission Teachers Training Centre auditorium, UTD campus.

The programme, presided over by the vice-chancellor, witnessed spirited participation from university faculty and students, who presented their self-composed hymns, poems, ghazals and critical essays. Each performance, delivered within a five-minute duration, reflected the diversity, expressive strength and deep cultural flow of the Hindi language.

A highlight of the event was the extempore critical reading of Vakrokti, a satirical work authored by the vice-chancellor himself, presented by Gaurav Gautam, a research scholar of the department.

In his presidential address, the vice-chancellor emphasised that “Hindi is not merely a language but the very soul of Indian consciousness.” He described Hindi as the world’s most scientific language, where spoken and written forms align perfectly.

Stressing the purity of Hindi writing and speech, he urged collective responsibility in preserving and promoting the language.

The programme was conducted by Prof Dr Jayshree Bansal, while Head of the Department, Dr Preeti Singh, delivered an inspiring address. Faculty members including Dr Uma Bhatt, Dr Rupali Sayre, Dr Sandhya Prajapati, Dr Narayan Patidar and Dr Shivangi Mittal also contributed with their literary recitations.

Participants and attendees hailed the event as an inspiring initiative, marking Hindi Diwas with meaningful celebration.