Angels Of Indore: Lighting Lives Through Free Weddings And Food Drives |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a beautiful manifestation of compassion and humanity, members of the Prerna Parmarth Ashram community in Indore have been actively engaged in selfless service that mirrors the Ashram’s core mission of human welfare and spiritual growth.

Guided by the vision of Param Pujya Aughad Baba Priyadarshi Ram Ji, the Ashram has emerged as a pillar of support for the needy and a symbol of compassion in action.

One of the most notable works is the organisation of more than 500 nishulk (free) weddings for families who cannot afford the expenses. Through free mass marriage, countless couples have been united with dignity, lifting the financial burden from their families while spreading the message of equality and humanity.

The Ashram also runs a heart-warming initiative known as the Roti Bank. Each day, members ride across the city on a scooty carrying a banner that invites people to donate food. This collected food is then distributed among the hungry across the city. The sight of the Roti Bank scooty has become a symbol of hope, reminding the community that small acts of sharing can create big waves of kindness.

Beyond these efforts, the Ashram continues its tradition of service by visiting local temples and extending support to priests and their families. From donating pooja materials to ensuring smaller temples are cared for, they strengthen the spiritual fabric of society. During harsh winters, members distribute blankets to the homeless, while orphaned children are supported with books and study materials, ensuring they do not feel left behind in their education.

Health care also remains a key focus, with free medical camps, consultations and collaborations with hospitals extending treatment to the underprivileged. On a broader scale, the Ashram has been active in disaster relief, support for senior citizens and environmental projects like cleaning sacred sites.

At the centre of all these works is the spiritual guidance of Param Pujya Aughad Baba Priyadarshi Ram Ji, whose mission is rooted in the teachings of Aghoreshwar Awadhoot Bhagwan Ram. Through his wisdom and compassion, he inspires individuals to live with service, integrity and devotion to the greater good. Endorsed by principal of, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts And Commerce College, Dr Mamta Chandrashekhar.