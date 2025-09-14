Indore: West Discom Resolves 8,618 Cases In Lok Adalat, Grants ₹2.77 Crore Relief | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Discom has achieved remarkable success in the third Lok Adalat of this year, resolving 8,618 cases.

More than 7,200 electricity consumers received concessions worth Rs 2.77 crore, in accordance with eligibility norms. The company, in turn, collected over Rs 10.11 crore in revenue.

Among the districts, Indore contributed the highest share with nearly Rs 2 crore, followed by Dewas with Rs 1.5 crore and Ujjain with Rs 1.25 crore. To ensure the effectiveness of the Lok Adalat, thousands of notices were issued across 15 districts, persuading consumers to settle disputes under the energy department’s relief scheme.

Guided by managing director Anup Kumar Singh, more than 2,000 company employees worked to maximize dispute resolution. The Lok Adalat covered cases involving civil liabilities up to Rs 10 lakh and facilitated settlements under Section 135 and Section 126 of the Electricity Act, 2003 related to power theft and irregularities.

The scheme provided 30% relief on civil liability and 100% waiver on interest at the pre-litigation stage, as well as 20% relief on civil liability with 100% interest waiver for litigation cases. In Section 126 cases, 20% relief on civil liability and full interest waiver on delays were offered.