Madhya Pradesh: Doctor Attacked At Hospital By Patient's Family In Ujjain, One Held | FP Photo

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): A senior doctor was attacked by a patient's family at Shreeji Hospital in Nagda on Sunday morning, creating chaos and fear among hospital staff.

A person named Lokendra Raghuvanshi suddenly attacked Dr Anil Dubey, slapped him, tore his shirt and misbehaved with other hospital workers. The accused also issued death threats, spreading panic in the hospital premises.

Dial 112 police team reached immediately after getting the report and controlled the situation. They arrested the accused and ensured safety of hospital staff from the angry crowd.

Dr Dubey said, ‘A major accident could have happened if Dial 112 team had not arrived on time.’ Nagda police registered a case against the accused under sections 296, 115(2), and 351(3) of BNS and started investigation. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras showing the attack clearly.

Under MP Medical Protection Act 2008, attacking doctors is a serious crime with six-month jail and fine. Police appealed people not to beat or abuse any doctor or health worker under any situation.

Dr Dubey is president of Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha, Lions Club member and senior Medical Association member. The Brahmin community gathered at the police station demanding fair action.