Pothole Mishap: 55-Year-Old Chef Dies In Indore As Broken Ribs Puncture His Lungs

Pothole Mishap: Chef Dies In Indore As Broken Ribs Puncture His Lungs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After battling for life for six days, a 55-year-old hotel chef succumbed to critical injuries sustained when his motorcycle hit a pothole and he fell on the road near Nipania wine shop on September 7 midnight.

The accident occurred when he was returning home after finishing work. The accident was so severe that his ribs were fractured and punctured his lungs.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mahendra Mishra, a native of Rewa, who worked as a chef in Indore.

Family members said Mishra was returning home after work when his bike struck a pothole near Gulab Bagh Petrol Pump, causing him to fall on the road. His brother, riding separately behind him, rushed him to a nearby hospital.

He, he was later referred to two other hospitals but could not be saved. The family alleged that the road had multiple potholes and no street lighting, leading to frequent accidents.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.