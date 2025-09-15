 Pothole Mishap: 55-Year-Old Chef Dies In Indore As Broken Ribs Puncture His Lungs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndorePothole Mishap: 55-Year-Old Chef Dies In Indore As Broken Ribs Puncture His Lungs

Pothole Mishap: 55-Year-Old Chef Dies In Indore As Broken Ribs Puncture His Lungs

The accident occurred when he was returning home after finishing work

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
Pothole Mishap: Chef Dies In Indore As Broken Ribs Puncture His Lungs | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After battling for life for six days, a 55-year-old hotel chef succumbed to critical injuries sustained when his motorcycle hit a pothole and he fell on the road near Nipania wine shop on September 7 midnight.

The accident occurred when he was returning home after finishing work. The accident was so severe that his ribs were fractured and punctured his lungs.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mahendra Mishra, a native of Rewa, who worked as a chef in Indore.

Read Also
Bhopal Cyber Help Desks Recover 163 Mobile Phones, Thieves At Large
article-image

Family members said Mishra was returning home after work when his bike struck a pothole near Gulab Bagh Petrol Pump, causing him to fall on the road. His brother, riding separately behind him, rushed him to a nearby hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'No Bar On Holding Office In More Than One Housing Society,' Says Expert
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'No Bar On Holding Office In More Than One Housing Society,' Says Expert
Pune Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Traffic Jams, Waterlogging, Tree Falls Across City (VIDEOS & PHOTOS)
Pune Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Traffic Jams, Waterlogging, Tree Falls Across City (VIDEOS & PHOTOS)
Mumbai Rains: City Wakes To Dark Skies As IMD Issues Red Alert, Waterlogging & Traffic Raise Chaos In Suburbs; Check Out Visuals
Mumbai Rains: City Wakes To Dark Skies As IMD Issues Red Alert, Waterlogging & Traffic Raise Chaos In Suburbs; Check Out Visuals
Jharkhand Encounter: 3 Top Naxalites With ₹1.35 Crore Bounty Neutralised In Hazaribagh
Jharkhand Encounter: 3 Top Naxalites With ₹1.35 Crore Bounty Neutralised In Hazaribagh

He, he was later referred to two other hospitals but could not be saved. The family alleged that the road had multiple potholes and no street lighting, leading to frequent accidents.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pothole Mishap: 55-Year-Old Chef Dies In Indore As Broken Ribs Puncture His Lungs

Pothole Mishap: 55-Year-Old Chef Dies In Indore As Broken Ribs Puncture His Lungs

IIM-Indore Launches AI-Powered Toolkit To Transform Strategic Planning

IIM-Indore Launches AI-Powered Toolkit To Transform Strategic Planning

Angels Of Indore: Lighting Lives Through Free Weddings And Food Drives

Angels Of Indore: Lighting Lives Through Free Weddings And Food Drives

Indore's Forest Cover Declines Amid Urban Expansion

Indore's Forest Cover Declines Amid Urban Expansion

DAVV Celebrates Hindi Diwas With Literary Fervour, Highlighting Language’s Cultural Richness In...

DAVV Celebrates Hindi Diwas With Literary Fervour, Highlighting Language’s Cultural Richness In...