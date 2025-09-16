Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Warmly Welcomed In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Dawoodi Bohra community gave a grand welcome to their 53rd spiritual head, his holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, who arrived on a brief visit to the city on Monday.

The Syedna reached Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport from Mumbai, where a sea of devotees gathered at the nearby IDA ground to witness his arrival.

Community members, dressed in traditional attire, expressed their devotion with warmth and discipline. Addressing the faithful, Syedna expressed joy at the overwhelming affection, offered prayers for peace, prosperity and well-being and recited the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

The gathering was marked by a serene atmosphere, reflecting unity and devotion within the community.

According to community media in-charge Mazhar Hussain Sethjiwala and member Burhanuddin Shakaruwala, after the short stay in Indore, the Syedna departed by road via Badnawar for Sailana.

His Madhya Pradesh itinerary includes visits to Sailana, Ratlam and Sheopur, where he will deliver sermons, meet Dawoodi Bohra families and review community initiatives.

The purpose of the tour, leaders said, is not only spiritual guidance but also to encourage social and economic welfare across regions.