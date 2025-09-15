Indore: 3 Absconding Accused Arrested For Fraud With City Company | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested three men from Gujarat and Rajasthan in connection with a financial fraud of Rs 31.33 lakh with a company, crime branch officials said on Sunday.

It is said that they had taken money from the complainant by forming two companies to supply plastic rolls.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that the accused had cheated complainant Pranjal Sureka’s firm, Bhagwati Fcarp of Rs 31.33 lakh. They created two fake companies under the guise of receiving plastic rolls for their business and carried out the fraud in separate transactions.

The case was registered at the crime branch police station under relevant sections of the BNS after Sureka lodged a complaint in July. Acting on a tip-off and technical analysis, teams were sent to Ahmedabad and Pushkar, leading to the arrests.

Those arrested include Mukesh Darji, a resident of Chandkheda in Ahmedabad; Rajuram Darji, also from Ahmedabad and Hamira Ram Darji from Balodra village in Rajasthan. Police will question them for further information.