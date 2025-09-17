'This New India Doesn't Fear Any Nuclear Threats': PM Modi After Jaish Admits To Losses During Operation Sindoor; Videos

PM Modi | X @narendramodi

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor, which brought Pakistan "to its knees within the blink of an eye."

PM Modi's Statements

"The nation gives utmost priority to the security of Maa Bharti (Mother India. Pakistani terrorists wiped the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters. We did Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror camps. Our brave armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees within the blink of an eye," PM Modi said in his address to a rally in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Delighted to be in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh! Speaking at the launch of women-centric initiatives, which will strengthen health and well-being at the grassroots level. PM MITRA Park is also being inaugurated. https://t.co/oRNGJjSLpU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

"Abhi kal hi desh aur duniya ne dekha hai fir ek Pakistani aatanki ne ro ro kar apna haal bataya hai. Ye naya Bharat hai. Ye kisi ki parmanu dhamki se darta nahi hai... Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai. (Yesterday itself the country and world saw how one Pakistani terrorist has tearfully narrated his ordeal. This is the New India, which does not fear any nuclear threats. It enters the enemy's house and strikes)," PM Modi said referencing India's decisive action with Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22..

The Prime Minister did not name the terrorist organisation, however a purported video of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander had gone viral on social media in which the latter conceded that Indian forces, under Operation Sindoor, had left the family of terror mastermind Masood Azhar devastated during the May 7 strikes at the group's headquarters in Bahawalpur in Pakistan. Meanwhile, PM Modi on the occassion of his 75th birthday launched the 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' while also inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for multiple development works in Dhar today.

Apart from the Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan the Prime Minister also launched the state's 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaign. He also inaugurated the 'Aadi Seva Parv' and laid the foundation stone for the PM Mitra Park in Bhainsola village. The park is expected to help the textile industry of the state and create job opportunities for the youth.

The Prime Minister said, "On the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti, a major industrial beginning is about to take place today. The foundation stone of the country's largest integrated textile park has been laid here. This park will provide new energy to India's textile industry and farmers will get fair value for their produce, and will employment to a large number of our youth and young women. I congratulate all fellow countrymen for these projects."

Meanwhile, celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday are in full swing across the country, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organising a two week long sewa pakhwada with various events planned through the days.

