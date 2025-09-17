Viral Video Shows Nupur Bora Dancing With 'BF' To 'Character Dheela' Song

Viral Video Shows Nupur Bora, Arrested ACS Officer, Dancing With 'BF' To 'Character Dheela' Song | X/Facebook

Guwahati: A video of Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, who was arrested on Monday for allegedly possessing assets more than her wealth, surfaced online in which she could be seen dancing with a man in a pub. Social media users claimed that the man who was dancing with Bora is Lat 'Mandal' Surajit Deka.

In the video, the ACS officer was dancing with Deka to a song 'Character Dheela Hai' from the famous Salman Khan movie 'Ready'.

As claimed by X handle 'NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs', Bora was celebrating her divorce from her second husband. It was alleged that the ACS officer and Deka were in an illicit relationship, as both were married. However, The Free Press Journal cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Here Is The Viral Video:

A video surfaced where ACS Officer Nupur Bora and her BF Lat Mandal Surajit Deka were dancing at a pub to ‘Character Dheela’ Song. It is alleged that they were celebrating the Divorce of Nupur Bora from her second husband. Both Nupur and Surajit were married but were in an… pic.twitter.com/18yh97VGca — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) September 17, 2025

The exact date of the video is not known.

On Monday, Bora was arrested for allegedly possessing wealth disproportionate to her income. She had amassed assets 400 times more than her known sources of income, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

She was arrested by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell after searches at her residences led to the recovery of over Rs 92.50 lakh in cash and ornaments worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore on Monday, reported PTI.

She was posted as Circle Officer in Goraimari in Kamrup district at the time of her arrest.

"She had amassed wealth 400 times more than her known sources of income. We think that not just suspension or dismissal from the job would suffice. We have to ensure penal measures through the legal process," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Baksa district.

A team of CM's Special Vigilance Cell conducted a raid at her residence in Guwahati and the rented home in Barpeta.