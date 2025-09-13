Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Files Bail Plea Citing Flaws In Charge Sheet, Hearing On Sept 17 | (Photo Courtesy: X/@bstvlive)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, filed a bail petition. The judicial magistrate first class of Sohra sub-division has fixed September 17 for hearing her petition.

Additional public prosecutor Tushar Chandra confirmed that the petition was submitted on Friday, but the prosecution sought time to examine the case records. Sonam’s counsel argued that there were “flaws” in the charge sheet filed in connection with the case.

Last week, police submitted a 790-page charge sheet against Sonam, her paramour Raj Kushwaha, and the three assailants Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi.

According to a statement from Meghalaya Police, the chargesheet was submitted in the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class of Sohra subdivision, along with supporting evidence.

The press release mentioned that the body of Raja Raghuvanshi was recovered from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim near Wei Sawdong, Sohra, after an intensive search by the SDRF, NDRF and SOT.

It is noteworthy that Indore based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered by three assailants at a secluded parking lot near Weisawdong in Sohra in the presence of his wife Sonam. Sonam and her paramour Raj Kushwaha, orchestrated the murder.