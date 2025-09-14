 Madhya Pradesh September 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall In Khandwa, Betul & 6 Others; 41.9 Inches Of Rainfall Recorded So Far
So far, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 41.9 inches of rainfall, which is 11% above the normal quota.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new monsoon system has become active in Madhya Pradesh, with a monsoon trough passing through the central part of the state. 

Because of this, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Narmadapuram divisions are expected to see significant rainfall. An alert for heavy rain has been issued for eight districts on Sunday.

Weather expected on Sunday

A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in several districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Districts likely to receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain in the next 24 hours are - Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur.

Additionally, a light rain and thunderstorm can be witnessed by some districts.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:50 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:50 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weathermen said that monsoon activity was seen in the state on Saturday, along with other active systems.

This led to rainfall in many districts. Similar conditions are expected to continue, with chances of heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

Rain records

So far, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 41.9 inches of rainfall, which is 11% above the normal quota. In more than 30 districts, the seasonal rainfall target has already been met.

However, the situation remains poor in the Malwa-Nimar region, especially in Indore and Ujjain divisions. Out of 15 districts in this region, 5 districts - Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Shajapur, and Barwani - have received less than 27 inches of rainfall.

Weather systems affecting the state at present.

Weather systems affecting the state at present. | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on in next 2 days 

September 15

Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain: Sagar, Raisen, Sehore, Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, Betul, and Burhanpur districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Light Rain Alert: Other districts of the state may witness thunderstorms with light rainfall.

September 16

Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain: Narmadapuram, Barwani, Khandwa, Harda, Burhanpur, and Betul districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Light Rain Alert: Other districts may experience thunderstorms with light rain.

