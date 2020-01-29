JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor expelled from party

JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor has been expelled from the Nitish Kumar-led party. Alongside, general secretary Pavan Varma was also expelled.

Both leaders had been critical of the party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).

K C Tyagi, secretary general of JDU said that they had been expelled on charges of indiscipline, reported FPJ's Law Kumar Mishra.

According to a JD(U) statement, the duo had acted "against party's decisions as well as its functioning which amounted to breach of discipline."

The party also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar Chief Minister.