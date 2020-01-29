'Happy that coronavirus is leaving us': JDU leader hits out at Prashant Kishor

JDU leader Ajay Alok on Wednesday dubbed party vice president Prashant Kishor as 'Coronavirus', and added that the poll strategist is not a trustworthy man.

"This man is not trustworthy. He could not win the trust of Modi ji and Nitish ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi. Who will trust him?" Alok told ANI.

"We are happy this coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to," he said.

Coronaviruses (nCoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The death toll from novel coronavirus in China skyrocketed to 106 on Tuesday with cases being reported in many other countries like US, Vietnam, Japan, etc.