'Proud Moment For Tamil Nadu': AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami Extends Wishes To CP Radhakrishnan On Vice President Nomination

Thiruvannamalai: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday congratulated Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on his nomination for the post of Vice President, calling it a moment of pride for Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami, who offered prayers at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Thiruvannamalai earlier in the day, told reporters that Radhakrishnan's selection reflected recognition for the state at the national level.

"Today, we have received good news. Congratulations to C.P. Radhakrishnan on being selected as the Vice President of India. The selection of C.P. Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, as the Vice President is a matter of great pride for the state. It is indeed an honor for Tamil Nadu to hold the Vice President's office," Palaniswami said.

He added,"I earnestly appeal to all Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu, regardless of party affiliation, to extend their support to ensure his victory." On Sunday, BJP National President JP Nadda announced Radhakrishnan as the candidate for the VP elections, with the elections set to take place on September 9. The parliamentary board of the party took a unanimous decision, after discussing with their alliance partners, and also the opposition party, to ensure a smooth VP election.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra since July 31, 2024. He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

The Congress, in turn has criticized the NDA's nomination of C.P. Radhakrishnan as Vice Presidential candidate, calling him "another RSS man." A Vice President's term is for a period of five years, however, the post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament.

The elections of VP are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

