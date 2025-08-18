 Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Meets PM Modi After Being Announced As NDA's Vice-Presidential Candidate
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMaharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Meets PM Modi After Being Announced As NDA's Vice-Presidential Candidate

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Meets PM Modi After Being Announced As NDA's Vice-Presidential Candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday, August 17, declared Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the upcoming Vice Presidential election scheduled for September 9.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Meets PM Modi |

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the ruling NDA alliance named him as its vice presidential candidate.

He arrived here to take part in various meetings of the NDA and met several leaders.

Read Also
Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? Maharashtra Governor Named NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate
article-image

Soon after the meeting, Modi posted on X, "Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. Conveyed my best wishes on his being the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee. His long years of public service and experience across domains will greatly enrich our nation. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication and resolve he has always demonstrated." Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on August 20. He is expected to be felicitated at the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case