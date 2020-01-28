Bhopal emerging epicenter of smugglers, agencies alert

Indore: State capital Bhopal is emerging as the new hub of carriers of smuggled gold in the country. The arrest of three smugglers, including one at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International airport on Sunday, within a short span has alerted security and law enforcing agencies tasked with tackling smuggling.

So far, Mumbai’s suburb Ulhas Nagar was notorious for being the hotbed of carriers of gold smuggled into the country. As various agencies concentrated on Ulhas Nagar, smugglers settled in Dubai and Abu Dhabi turned their attention towards small-time and least known cities for carriers.

A senior officer of a prominent Central agency tasked with checking smuggling, on condition of anonymity, informed Free Press about the new trend.

“Traditionally, gold was smuggled through Mumbai airport. The smugglers hired people from Ulhas Nagar as carriers. The carriers used to smuggle gold into the country at Mumbai and handed it over to Indian receiver,” he said.

After flight to Dubai was launched from Indore or other tier-two cities, these centres became new carrier supply centres for smugglers sitting in Dubai.