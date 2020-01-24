Ujjain: Congress calls local BJP leaders as ‘biggest mafia’

Ujjain: The Congress Party on Friday lashed out against the BJP and termed its top leaders as the biggest land mafia. They also claimed that all such elements were on the radar of Kamal Nath government and will be taught a right lesson soon.

In a press conference held at the Congress Bhavan, City Congress Committee president Mahesh Soni alleged that BJP MLA Paras Jain is the biggest land mafia as his house is built on illegal Takayami land (ginning factory land). “Everyone knows what are the work and activities of MLA Mohan Yadav and his family. Likewise, everybody knows what former BJP president Anil Jain Kaluheda and Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot have done, but we never work with a sense of revenge,” he added.

“Whose government was in the state for 15 years, who did what, small BJP leaders are sitting as millionaires today, who have worked as mining, transport, drug, education, health, sand and liquor mafia,” said he. Soni said that the list containing such mafias has been with us, just after some more documents are summoned, we will hand it over to the government because whatever action will be done under the mafia campaign will be done only after the instructions of the government, he added.

District Congress Committee president Kamal Patel said that in 15 years all illegal businesses have thrived under the patronage of the BJP, on which the BJP has become angry after seeing action against them and is trying to save its own goons by making unnecessary agitation and defaming the name of government. If it was the case, they should have handed over the list of Congressmen to collector or else we will soon give the list of tainted BJP men, he said.

Petitioner in Moti Nagar is Jain’s nephew: Dr Joshi

On being asked about the demolition of Moti Nagar, former MLA Dr Batuk Shankar Joshi said that the government did not take action on Moti Nagar on its own. The above action was taken on the direction of the Indore High Court and the petitioner in the case was none other than the nephew of former minister and BJP MLA Paras Jain. On one hand the BJP makes a petition through its relatives to snatch away the shelter of poor on the other hand MP Anil Firojia, MLA Mohan Yadav and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava go there and shed crocodile tears and blame Chief Minister Kamal Nath. “Undoubtedly Paras Jain and his relatives have hands behind such proceedings,” Dr Joshi alleged.