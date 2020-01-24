Bhopal: Sand, liquor, transport, transfer mafia active, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Sand, liquor, transport and transfer mafia are ruling the roost in the state, but the government has turned a blind eye to them, said ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan made the above statement in Bhopal during the BJP’s state-wide protest on Friday.

He said the government was targeting ordinary people and BJP workers in the name of action against the mafia.

Chouhan wanted to know who are the mafia and against whom the government took action.

A list comprising the names of the mafia should be made public, he said.

About the ‘Suddh ke liye Yuddh (fight for pure food)’, he said the officials were taking action against one trader and getting money from another.

He claimed that the entire state is in shock because nobody thought that the present government would suck people’s blood.

He said paddy was not purchased, and those who sold their crops were deprived of payment.