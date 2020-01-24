Bhopal: Sand, liquor, transport, transfer mafia active, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Sand, liquor, transport and transfer mafia are ruling the roost in the state, but the government has turned a blind eye to them, said ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Chouhan made the above statement in Bhopal during the BJP’s state-wide protest on Friday.
He said the government was targeting ordinary people and BJP workers in the name of action against the mafia.
Chouhan wanted to know who are the mafia and against whom the government took action.
A list comprising the names of the mafia should be made public, he said.
About the ‘Suddh ke liye Yuddh (fight for pure food)’, he said the officials were taking action against one trader and getting money from another.
He claimed that the entire state is in shock because nobody thought that the present government would suck people’s blood.
He said paddy was not purchased, and those who sold their crops were deprived of payment.
All the welfare schemes have been shut; unemployment allowance has not been given; and many people have lost their jobs, he said.
The farmers’ loan has also not been waived, he said, adding, those who are real culprits have been let off the hook, but the poor are being harassed.
On the pretext of taking action against the mafia, small traders and daily wage earners are being harassed and the BJP is ready to fight against this oppression, Chouhan said.
He said an agitation would be launched against the government for the Dalit youth who was burnt to death.
In many places, BJP leader courted arrest alleging the Nath-led government’s actions are vindictive.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)