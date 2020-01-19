Bhopal: Ensure innocent are not harassed in name of anti-mafia drive, says CS Mohanty

BHOPAL: Chief Secretary SR Mohanty has instructed all divisional commissioners to ensure the property and honour of the innocent people are not hurt in name of ongoing anti-mafia drive

In letter to the divisional chiefs, Mohanty said that the Chief Minister Kamal Nath has strictly directed administration to make sure that no innocent face any kind of harassment in the name of the anti-mafia drive.

The CS citing the instructions of Chief Minister, said, “It has been brought to notice that ordinary people are being harassed over encroachment and building permission violation in the name of anti-mafia operation.’’ “My instructions on the subject are very clear that we have to take action against the actual mafia who are involved in extortion, blackmailing, goondaism and coercing people into doing something illegal,” the CS letter read.

He further wrote “It has also been brought to my notice that Nagar Nigam and revenue officers have issued thousands of notices for building permission violation and encroachments. Also police officers are circulating various lists on WhatsApp for proposed names of ordinary people in the name of mafia.”

“All divisional commissioner must be directed to prepare a district-wise list in consultation with police, Nagar Nigam and district administration of actual mafia and chalk-out action plan under their supervision so that misuse of power is prevented. Harassment in the name of action against mafia must stop,” the letter further said.