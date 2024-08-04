 Shravan 2024: Lord Mahakal To Appear In Shiv Tandav Swaroop On 3rd Shravan Somwar; Tribals To Perform Kathi Dance In Procession
Kathi Dance is a traditional folk dance of the Nimar region in Madhya Pradesh. It begins on Dev-Prabodhini Ekadashi (Devuthani Gyaras) and continues for three months and thirteen days.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Priests worship Lord Mahakalís replica at Ram Ghat on the occasion of second Shravan month procession in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the third Shravan Somawar of the Shravan/Bhadrapada month (August 5), Lord Mahakaleshwar will embark on his traditional procession. In this procession, he will be seen in three different forms - Chandramouleshwara on a palanquin, Manmahesh on an elephant and as Shiv-Tandav on the Garuda chariot - blessing his devotees.

Mrinal Meena, the Administrator of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee and Additional Collector, informed that before the procession, a ritualistic worship of Lord Chandramouleshwar will be conducted in the temple's assembly hall. After the worship, Lord Chandramouleshwar will set out on a palanquin, with armed police officers saluting him at the temple's main gate.

Tribal Groups to Participate in Lord Mahakal’s Processions

As per the announcement of CM Mohan Yadav, the Tribal Folk Art and Language Development Academy of the Madhya Pradesh Culture Council will ensure the participation of tribal artists in Lord Mahakaleshwar's procession.

On Monday, traditional folk dance groups from the Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh will perform Kathi Dance in front of the palanquin along with bhajan groups during the third procession.

Kathi Dance is a traditional folk dance of the Nimar region in Madhya Pradesh. It begins on Dev-Prabodhini Ekadashi (Devuthani Gyaras) and continues for three months and thirteen days, traveling from village to village, culminating on Mahashivaratri with a water offering to Lord Mahadev in Pachmarhi. This dance has been performed across almost all states in India.

The procession will follow its traditional route 

Mahakal Square, Gudri Square, Bakshi Bazaar, Kaharwadi, reaching Ramghat, where Lord Mahakal will be worshipped and bathed with the water of the Kshipra River. The procession will then proceed through Ramanujkot, Modh Dharamshala, Kartik Chowk, Khati Temple, Satyanarayan Temple, Dhaba Road, Tanki Chowk, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Temple, Patni Bazaar, Gudri Bazar, and finally return to the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee will also live broadcast the procession on its Facebook page.

Devotees must keep in mind

Devotees are requested not to operate furnaces or keep oil cauldrons along the procession route. They should not walk against the procession's direction and should stay in their places until the procession passes. Vehicles should not be parked in the alleys, and devotees should refrain from throwing coins, coconuts, bananas, or other fruits. Distribution of prasad and pictures during the procession is also discouraged, and people should avoid crowding around the palanquin.

