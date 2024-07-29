 Over 2.5 Lakh Devotees Gather For Grand Mahakal Sawari in Ujjain; Special Performance By Jawans, Tribal Artistes (WATCH)
Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Prahlad Patel, along with his wife, commenced the ceremony with a traditional worship ritual in the assembly hall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The holy city of Ujjain witnessed the grand second procession of Lord Mahakal on the occasion of the second Monday of Sawan. Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Prahlad Patel, along with his wife, commenced the ceremony with a traditional worship ritual in the assembly hall.

The main gate of the temple was a sight to behold as armed police personnel honored Lord Chandramouleshwara, who was seated in a palanquin. Following this, Lord Chandramouleshwara in the palanquin and Lord Manimahesh on an elephant set out to observe the welfare of their devotees.

This year’s procession saw the debut of a special police band consisting of 350 personnel. Additionally, a vibrant dance troupe from the Baiga tribal community of Dindori added to the festive atmosphere. In response to the chaos during the first procession, Collector Neeraj Singh imposed a ban on DJs to ensure smooth proceedings.

The spiritual fervor began as early as 1 AM on Sunday night, with devotees lining up for darshan of Mahakal. The temple doors opened at 2:30 AM for the Bhasma Aarti, during which Baba Mahakal's Ardhanarishwar form was splendidly decorated with hemp, sandalwood, dried fruits, and jewelry.

Rain did little to dampen the spirits of devotees around 9 AM. Notably, cricketer Umesh Yadav attended the Bhasma Aarti, seeking blessings. By 2 PM, approximately 250,000 devotees had already visited for darshan, with over 30,000 participating in the Bhasma Aarti.

