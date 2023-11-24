MP Shocker: Ujjain’s 16-Year-Old Queer Artist, Fashionista Ends Life After Being Trolled Over ‘Saree Reel’

Revelation: Trolled On Social Media, Cross Dresser Boy Ends Life In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A class Xth student who hanged self in Divine City loved to dress as girl. He was being trolled on social media for uploading his make-up videos. Police suspect that trolling drove the student to suicide.

According to reports, Priyanshu Yadav (16) was a student of Ujjain Public School. He lived with his mother. He hanged himself to death with his mother’s dupatta on Thursday.

Several members and activists of LGBTQ+ community took to social media to express their grieve.

Investigations revealed that his mother Preeti and father Rajendra Yadav had separated three years ago. Since then Preeti was working as a medical representatives. She was on the job when Priyanshu ended his life.

Priyanshu was fond of dressing-up like girls and he used to post similar videos on his Instagram due to which many people started commenting on it.

KS Gehlot, in-charge of Nagjhiri police station, said that the exact reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained. The student’s mobile was being checked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On his social media account, the student had posted several videos of himself doing make-up, applying nail polish on his hands and wearing jewellery like girls.

Some people made lewd comments on such postings. The student had also got a tattoo done. It has also been revealed that the student was also doing a make-up course.