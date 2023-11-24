MP Shocker: Ujjain’s 16-Year-Old Queer Artist, Fashionista Ends Life After Being Trolled Over ‘Saree Reel’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A class Xth student who hanged self in Divine City loved to dress as girl. He was being trolled on social media for uploading his make-up videos. Police suspect that trolling drove the student to suicide.
According to reports, Priyanshu Yadav (16) was a student of Ujjain Public School. He lived with his mother. He hanged himself to death with his mother’s dupatta on Thursday.
Several members and activists of LGBTQ+ community took to social media to express their grieve.
Investigations revealed that his mother Preeti and father Rajendra Yadav had separated three years ago. Since then Preeti was working as a medical representatives. She was on the job when Priyanshu ended his life.
Priyanshu was fond of dressing-up like girls and he used to post similar videos on his Instagram due to which many people started commenting on it.
KS Gehlot, in-charge of Nagjhiri police station, said that the exact reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained. The student’s mobile was being checked.
On his social media account, the student had posted several videos of himself doing make-up, applying nail polish on his hands and wearing jewellery like girls.
Some people made lewd comments on such postings. The student had also got a tattoo done. It has also been revealed that the student was also doing a make-up course.