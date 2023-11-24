MP: Jabalpur Medical University Demands Rs 4 Lakh For Releasing MBBS Degree Of NRI Student, Gets HC Notice

FP PHOTO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The division bench of High Court, on Friday, has issued notice to state government and the medical university in Jabalpur after the institute charged whopping Rs 4 lakh (4800 US$) for releasing the MBBS marksheet of an NRI student. In general, the institute charges a basic fee of Rs 75 for releasing the degree.

Petitioner Dr Arpita, a student of NRI quota, completed her MBBS degree from MP medical science university in Jabalpur. However, when she approached the institute for the degree, they demanded a fee of Rs 4 lakh or 4800 US$. However, the fee for issuing a degree is only Rs 75 per student. The matter later reached the High Court.

On Friday, the Division bench of Hon'ble chief justice and justice Vishal Mishra heard the arguments of Aditya Sanghi advocate on behalf of the petitioner Dr Arpita and issued notices to state and also to MP medical science university Jabalpur.

Sanghi argued that the degree is the document earned by the petitioner after studying for 5 long years of MBBS course and now no one can deny her to provide her degree. He said that the exact fee of issuing a degree is only Rs 75 per student so the medical university is charging a fee which is illegal and it is an extortion of money from medical students.