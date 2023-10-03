MP: Mahatma & Shastri Fondly Remembered

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Rich tributes were paid during a series of events organised across city on Monday on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and the 118th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and public representatives paid tribute to him by laying wreaths. Mayor garlanded the statue of Mahatma in Gandhi Bal Udyan located in Kshir Sagar and Shastri in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) garden and paid homage at his feet.

Mayor, speaker Kalavati Yadav, commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh, patron of the employees union Ramchandra Korat officials of the employees union, and officers paid tribute at the UMC headquarters and premises.

SOCIAL WORKERS FETED

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a ceremony to honour those who have done excellent work in social service was organised at Kshir Sagar under the leadership of Amar Singh Raghav, founder president of Rashtriya Ekta Manch, Pagdi Palat and Chunari Badal.

RALLY TAKEN OUT

The Vaishy Mahasammelan took out a rally. A large number of officials and members of Vaishy Mahasammelan reached Gandhi Bal Udyan located at Kshir Sagar garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and cheered for Gandhi and Shastri.

DANCE DRAMA STAGED

At ‘Ankit Gram’ Sevadham Ashram, the chief guest at Satyawati Mahila Prakalp was Jal Star Ramesh Goyal, Sirsa Haryana, Ashram founder Sudhir Bhai Goyal, along with special guest Dr Shivaji Kumar, former commissioner for Disabled Persons, Bihar Government, offered tribute on the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and prayed for all religions and remembered his works. On this occasion, visually impaired girls from Bholi Agrawal and Shri Ramkrishna Children’s Home and Maa Sharda Children’s Home staged a dance drama based on patriotism, truth and non-violence.

MCR DISTRIBUTED

At Mahadev Satanand Leprosy Colony, Freeganj, under the guidance of CMHO Dr Deepak Pippal and district leprosy officer Dr SK Akhand, district health instructor Narayan Akela, divisional president of multipurpose health employees association MR Mansoori and NMA DS Parmar distributed MCR to leprosy patients for prevention of disability.

NCC CADETS PERFORM SHRAMDAAN

2 MP Artillery Battalion of NCC conducted a cleaning and sanitation campaign of the statue of Swami Vivekananda in Punit Sagar and an awareness rally was held from college premises under Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan-2023. Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav Thapa and NCC soldiers were present.

NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM

A national symposium and a special lecture focusing on the public awareness of Mahatma Gandhi was organised in the Maharaja Jiwajirao Library premises of Vikram University. On this occasion, floral tributes were offered to the statue of Gandhi in the library courtyard. The chief guest of the programme was Professor Naveen Chandra Lohani, head of the Hindi department of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. The programme was presided over by the proctor of Vikram University Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma. The special guests were folk sage Dr Puran Sehgal, Manasa and educationist Brajkishore Sharma.

FOUR PRISONERS RELEASED

Four convicted prisoners in Central Bhairavgarh Jail have been released by the order of jail headquarters, Bhopal, on the condition of their good conduct. The prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment have been released after being found eligible.

AAP MEMBERS PAY TRIBUTES

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officials garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located in Kshir Sagar Balodyan. Along with the birth anniversary of Gandhi, tribute was paid to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary and the lives of both the great men were highlighted.

AT KV In a dignified ceremony, garlands were placed before the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in Kendriya Vidyalaya. The initiation of the Swachhata Hi Seva mission involved mapping out distances from the school to the district commandant of Home Guards, covering girls' hostel engineering college. Around 100 teachers, nearly 100 parents and about 250 students participated with enthusiasm.

AT MPSVU

The NSS unit of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic University celebrated International Peace Day at the university. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp and University anthem. Students sang hymns of Gandhiji. Dr Shailendra Parashar, ex-director of Ambedkar Shodh Peeth, Vikram University was the keynote speaker of the programme.

