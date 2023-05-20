MP: Fire breaks out at Ujjain railway warehouse

Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden fire broke out at the railway warehouse near Zero Point Bridge in Ujjain on Saturday morning.

Prompt action by the fire brigade managed to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

As per report of Nai Duniya, in a separate incident, a wagon of a coal-laden goods train also caught fire in the early hours of Saturday, which was extinguished by the fire brigade near the office of the electricity company on Maxi Road.

According to railway officials, the affected warehouse belonged to the senior section engineer responsible for railway tracks. Situated near the office of the power company and Zero Point Bridge on Maksi Road, the warehouse stored rubber goods associated with railway fittings. Smoke billowing from the godown was noticed by residents, who promptly alerted the police and fire brigade.

The Madhavnagar Police, Ujjain RPF (Railway Protection Force), GRP (Government Railway Police), and the Fire Brigade swiftly responded to the incident. After an hour of strenuous efforts, firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control. Due to the presence of rubber goods, the fire spread rapidly, resulting in the complete destruction of the stored items. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be disclosed.