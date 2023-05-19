Madhya Pradesh: Heart check-up camp in Ujjain on May 21

Organisers brief the press in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A heart check-up camp is being organised by Madhav Sewa Nyas near Mahakaleshwar Temple in collaboration with Epic Multi-Specialty Hospital, Ahmedabad. It will be a special opportunity for people of Ujjain and its surrounding areas.

In the camp to be held on May 21, people will get consultation from specialist doctors, various tests can be done free-of-cost along with availability of medicines. Camp co-ordinator Dr Mahendra Patidar and Girish Bhalerao and Vipin Arya of Madhav Seva Nyas said in a press conference on Thursday that such camps are being organised continuously in Ujjain form the last several years except during the pandemic period.

This year, the camp is being organised at Bharat Mata Mandir Complex, Mahakal Maidan. On this day patients will be seen by a team of doctors from 9 am to 3 pm. Renowned cardiologist Dr Anil Jain of Ahmedabad is coming to render his services in the camp. Many experienced doctors in his team will give their services free-of-cost. Precious time will be saved if beneficiaries bring their recent test reports. Blood test, blood pressure (BP), ECG and other tests will be done for free in the camp. Essential medicines will also be provided at no cost.

Registration fee for this camp is Rs 50 per person. Preference will be given to those who register before the camp date. Arrangements have been made for registration at over 15 places in Ujjain. Madhav Sewa Nyas is also trying to circulate information related to the camp to the people. On the advice of specialist doctors, heart surgery will be done in Epic Multi-Specialty Hospital, Ahmedabad, with a discount of 20 per cent for the patients in utmost circumstances. Madhav Seva Trust will try to arrange heart surgery for economically weaker patients.