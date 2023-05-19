Madhya Pradesh: Houses of miscreants razed under tight security in Ujjain

A JCB razes the house of a miscreant in Ujjain on Thursday. FP PHOTO |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To teach miscreants a lesson, the unique style of the police has again come to the fore. On Thursday, the cops first made a loud noise. After this, the illegal construction was demolished by ramming bulldozers on the houses of 6 miscreants under two police station areas. It included a rape accused who allegedly molested a minor girl. Likewise, measurements of illegal construction of other three miscreants were also carried out.

The police is taking action against city miscreants in a unique way. On Thursday morning, the police, who reached to demolish illegal houses of six miscreants of two police station areas, first took out a flag march by playing drums. Action was taken to demolish the houses of miscreants by making ‘munadi’ (announcement) outside illegal houses. Prior to it, ASPs Indrajeet Bakalwar and Akash Bhuria briefed police in regards to their role during the entire exercise. TIs of several police stations and CSPs were part of it.

In police presence, the staff of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) took action to demolish illegal portion of houses of miscreants listed in police’s ‘Gunda Abhiyan’. They include Nafisa, Nayeem Baig (both residents of Samrat Nagar), Nahru Khan, resident of Rahim Ki Gali, Virat Nagar, Yusuf, resident of Mujjmeil Masjid, Samrat Nagar, Bhanwar Singh, Neeraj Chaurishiya, resident of Shivshakti Nagar, Vaseem Bambaiyya and Zakir, residents of Kot Mohalla.