Ujjain: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja enters Mahakal temple garbha-griha with handbag despite ban, authorities promise action

Sunita Ahuja, the wife of actor Govinda, has caused a massive stir after she recently visited the reverred Mahakal temple in Ujjain Madhya Pradesh. Sunita was seen entering the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with her handbag, which is otherwise banned for devotees.

Several photos and videos of Sunita entering the garbha-griha (sanctum sanctorum) with her bag have gone viral on the internet and citizens demanded strict action against her for flouting the rules.

People also raised questions of the temple's security system and wondered how could she get past the guards with her bag when it is strictly not allowed.

Sunita's Mahakal temple visit raises questions on temple security

Devotees are not allowed to carry a bag inside the temple, let alone the sanctum sanctorum, is one of the most important rules of the Mahakal temple. Not just that, but Sunita was also seen clicking a picture with the temple priest, and in that photo too, she had her handbag with her.

According to a report in Times of India, after Sunita's pictures from inside the temple with her bag went viral, the issue was escalated to temple authorities, who then pulled up the guards for the major breach.

Temple administrator Sandeep Soni told the publication that the guards at the temple gate were busy when Sunita entered and thus, the lapse happened on their part.

He said that strict action has been taken against the guards and officials who were at fault as it was their responsibility to make sure no one enters the temple with a bag.

He added that action will be taken against Sunita as well after checking the CCTV footage.

About Govinda and Sunita's marriage

Govinda and Sunita's union was a love-cum-arranged marriage. The two got married on March 11, 1987, and the actor had kept his wife a secret for quite some time.

Govinda had once revealed how he was sceptical of marrying Sunita when she first expressed her fondness for him as he was 21 at that time and she was just 15. "If we fell in love and dated in today's times, I would be called a child molestor. I asked her if she even knew what she was saying, but she was confident," he shared.

Govinda and Sunita have been happily married for 36 years now and they are proud parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.