 Madhya Pradesh: Seer for end to darshan fee, VIP culture in Mahakal Mandir in Ujjain
Madhya Pradesh: Seer for end to darshan fee, VIP culture in Mahakal Mandir in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Seer for end to darshan fee, VIP culture in Mahakal Mandir in Ujjain

He said that the practice was in violation of Fundamental Rights of citizens, equality and religious freedom.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 01:52 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Swastik Peeth’s head Awadheshpuri has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a ban on darshan fee and VIP culture in Mahakal temple. He said that the practice was in violation of Fundamental Rights of citizens, equality and religious freedom.

He wrote in the letter that the MP was being led by a government by the BJP, regarded as a Hinduist government. It was ironical that even during the tenure of Hinduist government, Fundamental Rights of citizens were being violated in the court of the world-famous Jyotirlinga Lord Mahakal. Discrimination was being done between the poor and the rich through darshan fees and VIP culture. Poor devotees were being taken away from God, the saint pointed out.

